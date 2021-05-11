Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.50 ($77.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Stabilus alerts:

ETR:STM opened at €65.95 ($77.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 43.08. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €37.54 ($44.16) and a twelve month high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.