Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires 34,953 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 218.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 469,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

