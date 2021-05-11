Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 3,439.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 9,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,581. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

