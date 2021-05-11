Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.1% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $156.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.54. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.