Stakenet Price Tops $0.36 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $41.49 million and $195,159.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00757845 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005573 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003642 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00129840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018355 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,152,034 coins and its circulating supply is 116,612,996 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.