Stan R. Soroka Sells 41,926 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HGV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. 753,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 154.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

