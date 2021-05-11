Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $76.63 million and approximately $14.22 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00063973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00107562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.80 or 0.00788638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.27 or 0.09214814 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

