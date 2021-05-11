Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stantec alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00.

Shares of STN traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$53.89. 196,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,685. The stock has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.10. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STN. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.