Starbase (STAR) Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $605,510.05 and approximately $5,934.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

