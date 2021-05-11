Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Starwood Property Trust worth $27,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. 42,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.