State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.36 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $380.46 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

