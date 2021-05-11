State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,405 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.03. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.