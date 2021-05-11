State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Primerica by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

