State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,091. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

