State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

