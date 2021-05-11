State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $171.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.