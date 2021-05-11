State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.