State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.05 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

