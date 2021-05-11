State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $188.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.