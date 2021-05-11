State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.24 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

