State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

