State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.98 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after acquiring an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after acquiring an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

NYSE:DQ opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

