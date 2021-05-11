State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $3.99 Million in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 387,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of DiamondRock Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Barclays increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

DRH opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.