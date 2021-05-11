State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

NYSE:FAF opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

