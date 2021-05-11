State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,918 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $124.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.