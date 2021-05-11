State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Invitae worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Invitae by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invitae by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

