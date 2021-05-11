State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.51% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.