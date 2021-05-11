State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,504 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

