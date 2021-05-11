State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,278 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

Shares of LSTR opened at $180.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.98. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.14 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

