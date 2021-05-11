State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,313 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.78.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.