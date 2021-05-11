State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,020 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

