State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,250 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of APA worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in APA by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 485.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 376,506 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

