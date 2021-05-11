State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,929 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,742 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,319.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.