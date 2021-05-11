State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,454 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AMG opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

