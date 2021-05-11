State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,641 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PVH worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PVH by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

