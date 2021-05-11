State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,053 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE:LPX opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.