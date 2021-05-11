State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 863 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Freshpet worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

FRPT stock opened at $171.73 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $68.07 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,561.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.46.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

