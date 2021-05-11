State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,077 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

