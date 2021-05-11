StaysBASE Market Capitalization Achieves $319,631.46 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $319,631.46 and $5,140.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StaysBASE has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00654173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00243898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.01192407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.00744988 BTC.

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

