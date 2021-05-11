Step Finance Market Capitalization Tops $7.10 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 64.4% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.24 or 0.00669867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00250547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.59 or 0.01164679 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

