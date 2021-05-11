Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Sells $137,700.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of Stepan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00.

NYSE SCL traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.39. 59,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

