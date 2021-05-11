Stepan (NYSE:SCL) COO Sells $370,413.00 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00.

NYSE:SCL traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.39. 59,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $139.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Stepan by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.