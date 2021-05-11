Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,323,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,998,043. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,232.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
