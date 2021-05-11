Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,323,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,998,043. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,232.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Moderna by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.61.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

