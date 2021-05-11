Stephen D. Newlin Sells 22,343 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,225,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

