STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $207.64 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $144.11 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.35.
In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.