STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $207.64 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $144.11 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.35.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.