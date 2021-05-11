stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,919.08 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $125,460.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,919.08 or 0.06913516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 335,798 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

