Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to Hold

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

