Stipend One Day Volume Hits $817.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $705,382.45 and approximately $817.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,581.26 or 1.00784640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.61 or 0.01544840 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.26 or 0.00753080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.33 or 0.00390888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00230757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.