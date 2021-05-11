STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.25

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.25 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.70 ($0.41). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 163,608 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.82. The firm has a market cap of £18.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

