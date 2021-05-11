Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Chile ETF Put Options (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,537 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,784% compared to the average daily volume of 192 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.